Daniel Jones picked a terrible time for his only big mistake in the game.

The quarterback was driving the Giants toward a potentially game-tying touchdown in the final minute, using his arm and his legs to put a scare into the high-powered Rams. But on second-and-5 from the Rams' 18 with 52 seconds left, Jones tried to thread a pass to Damion Ratley that was picked off by Darius Williams at the 7 to give the Giants a 17-9 loss in Los Angeles. It was a disheartening way to end an otherwise encouraging game for a Giants squad that hung in against one of the league’s top teams.

It was their fourth straight loss to start the season. The Giants have not scored a touchdown since Week 2.

Jared Goff hit Cooper Kupp for a 55-yard touchdown with 6:56 left to give the Rams a 17-9 lead. It was the first defensive breakdown of the game for the Giants' defense, which had held the explosive Rams without a play longer than 16 yards to that point.

The Giants, who trailed 7-0 and 10-3 in the first half, had charged back to close to 10-9. They were moving the ball well midway through the fourth behind runs from Wayne Gllman, including a season-long 26-yarder, but on fourth-and-4 from the Rams' 48 Joe Judge decided to punt. That gave the Rams the ball at the 9 with 9:46, setting them up for the Kupp touchdown.

The Giants still had two chances to tie the score after that long, deflating play. On the first they drove to the Rams’ 30. But after Jones was sacked for a loss of 5, he threw an incompletion to Evan Engram and a short pass to Dion Lewis to set up fourth-and-11 from the 31. Jones threw an incomplete pass to Golden Tate to turn it over on downs with 2:33 remaining, throwing the ball high and through Tate’s hands.

The defense forced a punt and gave them the ball at their 20 with 2:05 left and one timeout. Jones hit Darius Slayton on a 33-yard slant to start the drive. Jones drove them to the 18, scrambling foe 13 yards and 11 yards, before the fateful interception.