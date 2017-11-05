Giants vs. Rams

In one of the most embarrassing home losses in recent memory, the Giants were steamrolled by the Los Angeles Rams, 51-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith hands the football off to New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants walks to the sidelines after throwing an interception in the second half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning fumbles the football in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo and Giants quarterback Eli Manning looks on against the Los Angeles Rams late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Sammy Watkins #12 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts as he runs in a touchdown in the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning runs off the field after the Giants 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin runs with the ball against the New York Giants in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning reacts after the offense is charged with a false start and a penalty early in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Tavarres King #12 of the New York Giants stays inbounds for a touchdown reception in the first half against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning reacts after the offense is charged with a false start and a penalty early in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants tight end Rhett Ellison complete a pass and runs the football against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram reacts against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams forces a fumble in the first quarter against Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants running back Shane Vereen is tackled by Los Angeles Rams inside linebacker Bryce Hager in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Tyler Higbee #89 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrates his touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Robert Woods #17 of the Los Angeles Rams runs a reception past Nat Berhe #29 of the New York Giants enroute to a touchdown in the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants wide receiver Dwayne Harris runs for fifty two yards for a touchdown as New York Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie attempts to pursue him in the first half of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stands on the sideline as Giants quarterback Geno Smith comes into the game late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams forces a fumble in the first quarter against Eli Manning of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams forces a fumble in the first quarter against Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning stands on the sideline as Giants quarterback Geno Smith comes into the game late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning fumbles the football in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo walks off the field after the Giants 51-17 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Geno Smith passes the ball against the Los Angeles Rams late in the fourth quarter of an NFL football game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs off the field after a game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.