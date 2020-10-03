GIANTS (0-3) AT RAMS (2-1), Sofi Stadium, 4:05 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Rams by 13 1/2; O/U 48

TV: Ch. 5 (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)

Radio: WFAN-660 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 83; XM 225.

INJURY IMPACT

Giants: DB Jabrill Peppers (ankle) out; DB Julian Love (knee.ankle) questionable.

Rams: RM Cam Kaers (ribs) out; S Jordan Fuller (shoulder) questionable.

FEATURED MATCHUP

Jared Goff isn’t the only quarterback the Giants have to prepare for. They’re also keeping a close eye on Johnny Hekker, the Rams’ punter. "You look at the history of this guy, their fake history is extensive," special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said. "He’s a guy that can throw it, he can make all the throws at any point in time on the field." Since he came into the NFL in 2012, Hekker has thrown 22 passes. He has completed 13, including one for a touchdown. Last season, he threw his first interception. So far this year, the Rams haven’t used Hekker in that way. McGaughey seemed to think that only made it even more likely it will happen on Sunday. "I’m sure throughout the season it will show up because that guy is a weapon," he said. "I’m sure at some point in time it’s going to show up."

QUOTABLE

"When you think about it, I can’t believe they were crazy enough to hire me at 30 years old. That’s insane, right?"

— Sean McVay, who at age 34 still is the youngest head coach in the NFL and four years younger than Joe Judge.

INTANGIBLES

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said the biggest obstacle for his defenders right now is them trusting him. "It’s a process to learn that trust," he said. "I’m not saying the guys are out there like ‘I don’t trust Pat.’ Just that a young player, it’s natural that you’re thinking about all the variables. I’m saying ‘Listen, I’m anticipating this variable right here, you play for that. If something else happens, it’s on me.’ Once they figure that out, then they start looking for it then they start trusting themselves to identify that stuff. It works out pretty well."

NUMBER, PLEASE

58.14: Percent of third downs the Giants have allowed to be converted, worst rate in the NFL. The Rams have the second-best third down conversion rate at 56.41.