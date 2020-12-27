The Giants touted Sunday’s game as their biggest of the year, a playoff-like contest against a playoff-type opponent.

It wound up being one of their most disappointing results, a 27-13 loss to the Ravens in Baltimore that put them on the brink of elimination in the race for the NFC East title. The result left the Giants (5-10) needing losses by both Washington and Philadelphia in the late afternoon games to remain alive heading into the final week of the season.

More telling than the mathematics, though, was the fact that the Giants looked nothing like a team that deserves to be playing beyond its 16-game regular-season schedule. They were outclassed by the Ravens (10-5), a team that may not make the playoffs either. Baltimore had three players with at least 75 rushing yards and racked up 433 total offensive yards.

Daniel Jones started at quarterback for the Giants after missing two of the last three games with hamstring and ankle injuries. His legs looked fine. Almost nothing else for the Giants did.

The first drive of the game established Baltimore’s dominance. They marched 82 yards in 13 plays, facing just one third down along the way, and went ahead 7-0 on a 6-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson to Marquise Brown. After the Giants went three-and-out, the Ravens were back at it and drove 65 yards in 10 plays to go ahead 14-0 on J.K. Dobbins’ 2-yard touchdown run.

The Ravens led 17-0 late in the second quarter when the Giants showed their first signs of offensive life, driving to the 13. But Jones’ second-down pass to Austin Mack in the back of the end zone was high and the third-down attempt was incomplete so the Giants settled for a field goal with 1:08 left in the half. That, though, was enough for the Ravens to drive for a field goal to go up 20-3 at halftime.

A Giants field goal late in the third quarter made it a two-score game, 20-6, and kept the window for a comeback slightly ajar. Dez Bryant closed it shut when he caught an 8-yard TD pass on the first play of the fourth quarter to make it 27-6.

The Giants responded with a gutsy 15-play drive that led to their first touchdown in over nine quarters. It included a fourth-and-1 conversion, a first down on a roughing the punter penalty against the Ravens on fourth-and-23 from their own 22, a 16-yard pickup on a pass to Sterling Shepard on third-and-15 (their first third-down conversion of the game), and ultimately a 3-yard touchdown catch by Shepard. That made it 27-13 with 8:40 remaining.

The Giants’ defense came up with a big stop after that touchdown, with Blake Martinez tackling Jackson for no gain on third-and-1, but the offense was unable to do anything with it. Darius Slayton dropped what should have been an over-the-shoulder catch for a first down, Jones was sacked for the sixth time in the game, and on fourth-and-19 from their own 35 Jones’ pass for Evan Engram was batted away. The Giants turned it over on downs with 4:47 left.

A Ravens fumble at the 1 gave the Giants the ball back with 1:55 left but the Giants couldn’t manage anything and turned it over on downs once again to end the game.

And, quite possibly, their season.