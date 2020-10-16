TODAY'S PAPER
Rookie WR Austin Mack works his way onto Giants' active roster

Austin Mack during Giants training camp on Aug.

Austin Mack during Giants training camp on Aug. 27. Credit: Matthew Swensen

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Rookie receiver Austin Mack has shown a work ethic and consistency this season, helping him work his way from the practice squad to the Giants' active roster and play for a unit that has underachieved and been hobbled by injuries.

Mack, signed from the practice squad on Tuesday, "earned the right to be on the 53," coach Joe Judge said Friday before practice.

"This is a guy that prepares very well, he plays with a high motor, he plays very hard," Judge said. "He’s a young guy, but he does a lot of things in terms of instincts that help him make the right decisions on the grass at full speed. This guy plays full tilt all the time. I’m very pleased with his work ethic."

Mack was signed as a rookie free agent in April, released after training camp and then signed to the practice squad. He served a brief stint on the roster on Oct. 3, but was inactive. Mack also has traveled with the team. "[He] has been working with our game-day active roster since day one," Judge said.

Mack played at Ohio State for four seasons, totaling 79 receptions, 1,050 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Sterling Shepard (turf toe) did not practice and likely is out this Sunday. Judge said Shepard is making progress but further evaluation is needed.

Return of Mayo

The Giants activated linebacker David Mayo off injured reserved and he'll likely play his first game this season on Sunday against Washington. Mayo underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee in September. According to NFL.com, he had 72 tackles, including 42 solo tackles, and two sacks in 16 games in 2019.

Rainy day

Despite a sunny forecast in the 60s this Sunday, Judge had the Giants practice outside in the rain Friday to prepare them for future inclement weather.

"Today is a great opportunity for us to work on fundamentals," he said. "When you go on wet grass, you really emphasize your players playing with their feet under them, ball security as ballhandlers, quarterbacks and receivers making sure we’re sharp on that . . . The next time we see rain may be in a game on Sunday. So, we always use every situation we have to prepare ourselves."

Injury updates

Defensive back Adrian Colbert (shoulder) is questionable . . . Receiver Darius Slayton (foot) also is listed as questionable, but is expected to play, according to Judge.

