Years from now, Sunday’s contest may be remembered as Daniel Jones’ first career start at MetLife Stadium. In short-term history, though, the Giants’ 24-3 victory had very little to do with him.

Wayne Gallman, starting in place of injured Saquon Barkley, scored two touchdowns and a much-maligned Giants defense harassed Washington for four takeaways – including an interception returned for a touchdown – to post a second straight victory and even the record for a team that began the season with two uninspired losses.

Jones became the first Giants rookie quarterback to win his first two starts since Phil Simms in 1979. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 225 yards and ran for 33 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

The Giants didn’t need much from their rookie miracle worker to beat an overmatched Washington team that fell to 0-4. Before halftime, Washington replaced starting quarterback Case Keenum with rookie Dwayne Haskins. It barely mattered. Safety Jabrill Peppers intercepted Haskins and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown with 1:19 left in the third to give the Giants a 24-3 edge.

Gallman finished with 18 carries for 63 yards. He scored the opening touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Jones, then gave the Giants a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. After the second of Jones’ two interceptions, Washington kicked a field goal late in the first half to close to 14-3. The Giants responded with a drive that took up the final 2:14 of the period and was capped by a 30-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas.