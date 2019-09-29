TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Evening
SEARCH
76° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Daniel Jones wins 1st start at MetLife with a lot of help from Giants' 'D'

Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants throws a

Daniel Jones #8 of the Giants throws a pass in the first half against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Years from now, Sunday’s contest may be remembered as Daniel Jones’ first career start at MetLife Stadium. In short-term history, though, the Giants’ 24-3 victory had very little to do with him.

Wayne Gallman, starting in place of injured Saquon Barkley, scored two touchdowns and a much-maligned Giants defense harassed Washington for four takeaways – including an interception returned for a touchdown – to post a second straight victory and even the record for a team that began the season with two uninspired losses.

Jones became the first Giants rookie quarterback to win his first two starts since Phil Simms in 1979. He completed 23 of 31 passes for 225 yards and ran for 33 yards. He also threw two interceptions.

The Giants didn’t need much from their rookie miracle worker to beat an overmatched Washington team that fell to 0-4. Before halftime, Washington replaced starting quarterback Case Keenum with rookie Dwayne Haskins. It barely mattered. Safety Jabrill Peppers intercepted Haskins and returned it 32 yards for a touchdown with 1:19 left in the third to give the Giants a 24-3 edge.

Gallman finished with 18 carries for 63 yards. He scored the opening touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Jones, then gave the Giants a 14-0 lead on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter. After the second of Jones’ two interceptions, Washington kicked a field goal late in the first half to close to 14-3. The Giants responded with a drive that took up the final 2:14 of the period and was capped by a 30-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Gio Urshela #29 of the Yankees looks on Urshela leaves Yanks' regular season finale
RJ Barrett of the Knicks drives against Jevon Knicks have questions to answer entering training camp
Jordan Eberle (7) gets a congratulatory pat from No. 1 line, power play give Isles reasons for optimism
Stony Brook punter Mitch Wright can kick a Stony Brook punter can kick with either foot
Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after he hits his Pete Alonso hits 53rd homer to set rookie record
Michael Conforto of the Mets connects on a Mets can expect a strong Braves for years to come
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search