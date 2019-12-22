Daniel Jones threw five touchdown passes, Saquon Barkley scored twice, and the Giants got their first real glimpse of what they hope the next decade will look like on offense in a 41-35 overtime victory over Washington on Sunday. It was the first game all season in which both Jones and Barkley were fully firing, as their previous standout performances this season had never taken place on the same day.

Jones, playing in his first game after missing two with an ankle sprain, led an 11-play, 66-yard touchdown drive on the only possession of overtime. He hit rookie tight end Kaden Smith for a 2-yard touchdown pass 5:45 Into the extra period.

Jones completed 28 of 42 passes for 352 yards. It was Jones’ first win since Sept. 29 when he beat Washington at MetLife Stadium. Sunday was his first career game without a turnover (though he did have a fumble in the fourth quarter that was recovered by guard Kevin Zeitler).

Barkley, who is finally looking and running like himself after he missed three mid-season games and then showed lingering signs from his own ankle injury, ran for 189 yards - including a 67-yard touchdown run in the first quarter - and caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Jones in the second.

The one issue with the win, which improves the Giants’ record to 4-11, is that it almost assures 3-12 Washington will draft ahead of the Giants in April. That means Washington will get the first chance to select edge rusher Chase Young, considered to be the prize of the 2020 draft class.

There were certainly holes in the Giants’ performance – the defense that allowed a 99-yard touchdown drive to tie the score in the fourth quarter was spotty, they missed a field goal and had a punt blocked – but having the two centerpieces of the Giants’ immediate future synched up with one game left in the season punctuates what has been a dismal season with optimism.

Really, that’s all the Giants have been playing for most of this year anyway.