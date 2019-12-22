Giants grades: An 'A' day for the offense

OFFENSE

With 41 points and 552 total yards, it’s hard to find things to nitpick. Saquon Barkley was everything he’s always been billed as, ripping off long runs (189 yards and a 67-yard touchdown) and getting involved in the passing game (90 yards, a 33-yard touchdown). Daniel Jones threw five touchdown passes without an interception or a lost fumble. Kaden Smith is emerging as a nice addition to the offense at tight end; he caught two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Grade: A

DEFENSE

Letting up a 14-play, 99-yard drive to tie the score late in regulation may have been the most Giants possession of the season. Washington converted three third downs on the drive, took advantage of a pass interference penalty against Corey Ballentine in the end zone and sent the game into overtime. Washington was 5-for-5 in the red zone. A game that should have been a laugher with the way the offense was chugging along wound up a nail-biter.

Grade: D

SPECIAL TEAMS

It wasn’t just a blocked punt that set up Washington’s first TD of the fourth-quarter comeback, it was a blocked punt after a punt that was downed at the 2 was nullified by a holding penalty. Then the Giants had a chance to extend their lead, and Aldrick Rosas missed a 53-yard field goal attempt. There were plenty of bright spots. One was the 34-yard kickoff return by Da’Mari Smith to open overtime. Another was the punt by Riley Dixon downed by Cody Core at the 1. It’s not their fault the defense allowed a 99-yard touchdown drive.

Grade: D

COACHING

Say this for Pat Shurmur: the Giants haven’t quit on him. Offensively, the Giants finally found a way to get Barkley involved in the passing game beyond as a safety valve. His touchdown catch on a 33-yard seam route from a wide set was the kind of play the Giants should have been using all season. Shurmur made the right call at the end of regulation to eschew the FG attempt, but it would have backfired if they never got the ball in overtime.

Grade: B