Jabrill Peppers finally got his big moment.

Four games into his tenure as a Giant, Peppers got to show fans why the Giants were confident in acquiring him to replace three-time Pro Bowl safety Landon Collins.

Playing the Redskins, Collins’ new team, and wearing No. 21, the same number Collins wore as Giant, Peppers made a statement loud and clear with a pick-six of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the third quarter.

Peppers returned the interception 32 yards for what would be the final score in the Giants 24-3 victory.

The first thing Peppers did after the score was to try to do the wall hop, but he said he was so tired he “couldn’t quite make it.” The second thing he remembers was hugging coach Pat Shurmur on the sideline.

“I told him that’s one of the reasons you guys brought me here,” Peppers said. “I’m going to make you look good, that was the basics of what I said.”

The Giants acquired Peppers from the Browns as part of the Odell Beckham Jr. trade. They needed him to replace Collins, whom they decided not to franchise despite the fact he made the Pro Bowl in three of his four seasons with the Giants.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Peppers had yet to produce the kind of game-turning plays the team wanted from someone at his position. He had no sacks, interceptions or tackles for a loss.

And then came the interception. Peppers said he had a pretty good idea when the Redskins lined up what was about to happen.

“I recognized the set, I knew they liked the over routes out of that formation,” he said. “I trusted my gut, slipped underneath it. He tried to get it out, I switched my arm and saw nothing but daylight in front of me. It had to be six.”

The interception was one of four by the Giants offense Sunday. Rookie linebacker Ryan Connelly came up with his second interception in two weeks on a pass deflected by Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins also bounced back from a terrible performance last week in Tampa by intercepting Haskins twice.

The Redskins (0-4) are a team with a lot of problems, meaning they were just what the doctor ordered to help get the Giants defense on track. Heading into the game, the Giants were allowing 31.3 points a game, which ranked them 31st in the league.

Jenkins, who had called out his defensive teammates after the loss in Week 2, said it feels great to have the unit play up to its capabilities.

“We played great," Jenkins said. "We played all around great football: defense, special teams, offense. I just think we started fast this week and we kept our feet on the gas . . . We just believed in each other. Like I said man, keep playing football. Understand what is coming and what is not coming and just continue to play football.”