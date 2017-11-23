Giants vs. Redskins

The Giants played the NFC East rival Washington Redskins in a Week 12 Thanksgiving night game on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at FedExField in Landover, Md.

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) heads for the end zone for a touchdown under pressure from Washington Redskins offensive guard Arie Kouandjio (60) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) turns out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) cares the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts to a play against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) is stopped by Washington Redskins defensive end Stacy McGee (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder #80 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by strong safety Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants after catching a first quarter pass at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

Orleans DarkwaOutside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Redskins tackles running back Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

Tight end Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants drops a pass in front of inside linebacker Zach Brown #53 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

New York Giants linebacker Curtis Grant (58) id helped onto the cart after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017

New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (26) is stopped by Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Vigil (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.