Giants vs. Redskins

The Giants played the NFC East rival Washington Redskins in a Week 12 Thanksgiving night game on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, at FedExField in Landover, Md.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Tenally

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins (20) heads for the end zone for a touchdown under pressure from Washington Redskins offensive guard Arie Kouandjio (60) and offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) during the second half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) turns out of the pocket during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Tenally

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) cares the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Patrick McDermott

Quarterback Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts to a play against the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

New York Giants running back Wayne Gallman (22) is stopped by Washington Redskins defensive end Stacy McGee (92) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Wide receiver Jamison Crowder #80 of the Washington Redskins is tackled by strong safety Landon Collins #21 of the New York Giants after catching a first quarter pass at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Orleans DarkwaOutside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Redskins tackles running back Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants in the first quarter at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Rob Carr

Tight end Evan Engram #88 of the New York Giants drops a pass in front of inside linebacker Zach Brown #53 of the Washington Redskins in the first quarter at FedExField on November 23, 2017 in Landover, Maryland.

Photo Credit: AP / Nick Wass

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) passes the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Tenally

New York Giants linebacker Curtis Grant (58) id helped onto the cart after an injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017

Photo Credit: AP / Patrick Semansky

New York Giants running back Orleans Darkwa (26) is stopped by Washington Redskins linebacker Zach Vigil (56) during the first half of an NFL football game in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

Photo Credit: AP / Mark Tenally

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning warms up before a game against the Washington Redskins in Landover, Md., Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017.

