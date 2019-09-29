The Giants defeated the Washington Redskins 24-3 in an NFC East matchup on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signals at the line during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Sept 29, 2019.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones scrambles out of the pocket during the 2nd quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Sept 29, 2019.

Giants inside linebacker Ryan Connelly intercepts a pass during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Sept 29, 2019.

Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas hits the extra point held by punter Riley Dixon during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Sept 29, 2019.

Washington Redskins cornerback Quinton Dunbar intercepts a pass during the first half at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Sept 29, 2019.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones enters the field for the first time as the starting quarterback at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Sept 29, 2019.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning enters the field prior to the start of the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Sept 29th, 2019.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones drops back to pass during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford NJ on Sept 29th, 2019.

Wayne Gallman of the Giants runs the ball in the second quarter against Cole Holcomb of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Wayne Gallman of the Giants runs in a touchdown during the second quarter against Fabian Moreau of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Chris Thompson of the Washington Redskins avoids a tackle attepmt from Grant Haley of the Giants during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Wayne Gallman of the Giants runs in the touchdown during the first quarter against Montae Nicholson of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jabrill Peppers of the Giants breaks up a pass in the end zone intended for Jeremy Sprinkle of the Washington Redskins during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Wayne Gallman of the Giants celebrates his second quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins with teammate Evan Engram at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Wayne Gallman of the Giants runs in the touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ryan Connelly of the Giants takes down Case Keenum of the Washington Redskins during the first half at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones of the Giants runs the ball in the first half against Matthew Ioannidis of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones of the Giants throws a pass in the first half against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.