VITALS

Line: Redskins by 1; O/U 41

TV: Ch. 5 (Thom Brennaman, Chris Spielman)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 111; XM 386

INJURY UPDATE

Giants: OUT: TE Rhett Ellison (concussion).

Redskins: OUT: CB Quinton Dunbar (hamstring); DOUBTFUL: CB Fabian Moreau (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: S Landon Collins (Achilles).

FEATURED MATCHUP

Ereck Flowers is blooming in Washington. The former first-round pick of the Giants whose tenure at tackle with the team was marked by poor play and unreached expectations, is now a starting guard for the Redskins. And a fairly good one, too. “I love Flowers,” Washington interim head coach Bill Callahan said. “I think he’s one of our better offensive linemen.” Callahan predicted that Flowers, who signed a one-year contract, will “hit the free agency market and I think he’ll do pretty well.” Hey, the Giants might need some help on the offensive li… nevermind.

QUOTABLE

“He looked good. He’s prepared and ready to go.” - coach Pat Shurmur on Daniel Jones, who missed two starts with an ankle injury but returns on Sunday

INTANGIBLES

The Giants and Redskins are two of the NFL’s oldest franchises, but on Sunday they’ll have two of its youngest rosters. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Washington leads the league this season in games started by rookies (63) and the Giants are third (60). That doesn’t count starts by players such as Sam Beal and Nick Gates for the Giants, who are technically second-year players but did not take the field as rookies.

NUMBER, PLEASE

23: Years since the Giants did not have a Pro Bowler. RB Saquon Barkley and P Riley Dixon are alternates, but there is a good chance this will be the first all-star game without a Giant since 1996. “We just need to get better as a team,” Shurmur said. “When you’re winning more games, then more of those Pro Bowl accolades come your way.”



