Giants vs. Redskins

The Giants defeated the Washington Redskins, 18-10, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins runs the ball in for a first quarter touchdown against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hunter Sharp #84 of the New York Giants catches a first quarter touchdown against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins runs with the ball against Darian Thompson #27 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Vernon Davis #85 of the Washington Redskins runs with the ball against Darian Thompson #27 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants looks to pass the ball against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants waves to the fans as he runs off the field after defeating the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ryan Kerrigan #91 of the Washington Redskins forces a fumble in the first half against Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Wayne Gillman #22 of the New York Giants runs with the ball agains the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fans are bundled up during a game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants runs off the field after defeating the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants runs with the ball after making a catch against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

A general view of the game between the New York Giants and the Washington Redskinsat MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first half against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hunter Sharp #84 of the New York Giants celebrates his first quarter touchdown with teammates Marquis Bundy #86 and Orleans Darkwa #26 against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Paul Perkins #28 of the New York Giants is tackled by Josh Harvey-Clemons #40 of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Ross Cockrell #37 of the New York Giants breaks up a pass in the second quarter intended for Josh Doctson #18 of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Kelvin Sheppard #47 of the New York Giants tackles Kapri Bibbs #39 of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Members of the New York Giants keep warm on the bench during the second quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Jewell Adams #89 of the New York Giants is unable to catch a pass in the end zone against D.J. Swearing #36 of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hunter Sharp #84 of the New York Giants can't come up with a catch in the first half as Bashaud Breeland #26 of the Washington Redskins defends at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Hunter Sharp #84 of the New York Giants celebrates his first quarter touchdown with teammates Marquis Bundy #86 and Orleans Darkwa #26 against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Orleans Darkwa #26 of the New York Giants celebrates his touchdown run in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins with teammates Shane Vereen #34 and Paul Perkins #28 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants gestures to his teammates for a two point conversion after throwing a touchdown pass in the first quarter against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Wayne Gillman #22 of the New York Giants runs with the ball against Deshazor Everett #22 of the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on December 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning #10 of the New York Giants throws a pass in the first half against the Washington Redskins at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.