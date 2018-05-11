Scenes from the Giants' rookie minicamp on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta speaks to the media during the first day of Giants rookie mini-camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley speaks to the media during the first day of Giants rookie mini-camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta speaks to the media during the first day of Giants rookie mini-camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley speaks to the media during the first day of Giants rookie mini-camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley speaks to the media during the first day of Giants rookie mini-camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, May 11, 2018.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley speaks to the media during the first day of Giants rookie mini-camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Friday, May 11, 2018.