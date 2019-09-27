Ryan Connelly began calling out the Giants’ defensive signals and helping get everyone organized late in the first half of his second NFL start last Sunday in Tampa, then picked off his first pass in the second half. The inside linebacker’s cousin from the NHL was watching on TV and enjoying the show.

“I tune in when I can, obviously, and watch him play,” Islanders captain Anders Lee said after his team’s practice on Thursday. “Big pickoff there he had . . . I’m extremely proud of Ryan, just the way he’s stepped in as a young guy and playing a position where it takes a lot of leadership and hard work. You really can see how well he reads those plays.”

The family tree now has branches in two sports here. Lee has represented himself well over the years. Connelly is just starting out. He already has been fed much responsibility. But the fifth-round rookie hasn’t been fazed and is making a good first impression.

“It’s definitely a big responsibility that I’m taking seriously,” Connelly said after his team’s practice Friday.

The Giants moved the 6-2, 236-pound Wisconsin graduate into the starting lineup after the opener. Connolly made seven tackles against the Bucs and helped the Giants improve to 1-2. After Alec Ogletree went down with a strained hamstring, Connelly had to slide over to Ogletree’s spot and wear the helmet with the transmitter to receive and call the signals.

Ogletree will miss Sunday’s game against the Redskins at MetLife Stadium. So Connelly will get to keep on calling.

“He’s got great instincts,” coach Pat Shurmur said. “He’s very smart. He works extremely hard. And he just has a feel for playing the position. I think that helped him in the game.”

Connelly quarterbacked Eden Prairie High School in his native Minnesota to a state title as a senior before deciding to be a walk-on at Wisconsin.

“I walked on as an athlete,” Connelly said. "The first day there, I kind of texted the coach and said, 'Where am I going to go for meetings tomorrow?’ He said, ‘Just go to the linebacker room.’ ”

It was fine with Connelly. He had a Fathead of Bears great Brian Urlacher on his wall growing up. Connelly earned a scholarship after redshirting as a freshman and became a full-time starter last season when he was a semifinalist for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top linebacker.

And now he’s here, which gives him a better chance to follow Lee and the Islanders.

“I’m pretty close [with him],” Connelly said. “We text after games. I try to watch as much as I can. Obviously, not a ton of time right now, but I’m excited to be able to get to some games this year.”

Notes & quotes: Besides Ogletree, linebacker Tae Davis (concussion) and running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) are out . . . Defensive lineman Olsen Pierre (knee) practiced after sitting out the previous two days . . . Receiver Cody Latimer was cleared after being in concussion protocol.