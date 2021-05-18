TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants awarded running back Ryquell Armstead off waivers from Jaguars

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead runs the ball

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead runs the ball against the Colts during the first half of an NFL game on Dec. 29, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Credit: AP/Stephen B. Morton

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants were awarded Ryquell Armstead off waivers from the Jaguars on Tuesday, adding to their stockpile of backup running backs.

They signed running back Corey Clement on Sunday after a tryout at the rookie minicamp, drafted Gary Brightwell and signed Devontae Booker earlier this spring.

All of the moves are intended to provide depth at a position that is expected to be manned by a healthy Saquon Barkley, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Armstead was a 2019 draft pick by the Jaguars who missed all of 2020 while on the reserve COVID-19 list. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games with one start and finished with 35 carries for 108 yards and 14 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

To make room on the roster the Giants terminated the contract of Joe Webb, the one-time quarterback who appeared in two games as a special teamer for them in 2020.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Derek Jeter smiles after making a nice play
ESPN announces multi-part Jeter documentary
The Liberty's Rebecca Allen practices during media day
For Liberty's Rebecca Allen, much has changed
Hawks coach Nate McMillan watches during the first
Hawks' McMillan puts his postseason coaching failures in the past
The Islanders' Scott Mayfield, right, checks the Penguins'
Best: Isles' strategy to contain Sid -- Bang Crosby
Mets centerfielder Kevin Pillar tries to get to
Mets' Pillar has broken nose, will see specialist
Luke Voit cuts into the Yankees' deficit in
Watch Luke Voit's first homer of the season
Didn’t find what you were looking for?