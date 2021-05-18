The Giants were awarded Ryquell Armstead off waivers from the Jaguars on Tuesday, adding to their stockpile of backup running backs.

They signed running back Corey Clement on Sunday after a tryout at the rookie minicamp, drafted Gary Brightwell and signed Devontae Booker earlier this spring.

All of the moves are intended to provide depth at a position that is expected to be manned by a healthy Saquon Barkley, who is recovering from a torn ACL.

Armstead was a 2019 draft pick by the Jaguars who missed all of 2020 while on the reserve COVID-19 list. As a rookie, he played in all 16 games with one start and finished with 35 carries for 108 yards and 14 receptions for 144 yards and two touchdowns.

To make room on the roster the Giants terminated the contract of Joe Webb, the one-time quarterback who appeared in two games as a special teamer for them in 2020.