Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Afternoon
76° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Saquon Barkley's biggest takeaway from Giants' second preseason game: Meeting Barry Sanders

Rookie running back doesn't play but does get advice from one of his childhood idols and NFL's all-time greats. 

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, left, meets with

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, left, meets with former Lions running back Barry Sanders before a preseason game Friday in Detroit. Photo Credit: AP/Paul Sancya

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

DETROIT — Saquon Barkley did not practice or play during his week in Detroit because of his hamstring injury, but he did manage to check one thing off his NFL bucket list during the trip.

The Giants’ first-round pick was introduced to Hall of Famer Barry Sanders before Friday night’s game against the Lions. Sanders was at Ford Field to meet select fans and the two running backs were brought together for a quick chat and some photos.

“It was awesome,” Barkley told Newsday of the encounter. “It was an honor and a blessing. He’s definitely up there with the likes of Jim Brown and the all-time greats.”

Sanders shared a few tips with Barkley about taking care of his body and working on track speed. “That definitely helps you out,” Barkley said of Sanders’ advice.

Barkley is such a fan that when he was growing up he had a Barry Sanders action figure that he kept pristine in its packaging. In fact, he still has it at home.

Unfortunately.

“I wish I brought it, I could have had him sign it,” Barkley said, his eyes still a little star-struck from the encounter. “I didn’t think about that coming on this trip. I had other things on my mind.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Giants guard Will Hernandez on the field following Will Hernandez gets back in the win column
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees connects for a Yanks get Lynn off hook in rain-shortened win over Jays
Bucky Dent, right, is embraced by Yankees Forty years later, Dent, Torrez still talking about the HR 
New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb throws during Davis Webb sharp in Giants' second preseason game
Mets starter Noah Syndergaard reacts after giving up Phillies' Nola too much for Mets
Bobby Wahl allowed two runs on two hits Wahl, not Nimmo, goes on disabled list