The Giants start preparing for their preseason opener this week, and the biggest question will be who plays and for how long.

If it was up to Saquon Barkley, that would be an easy one.

“I think you know the answer to that,” he said when asked for his preferred preseason workload. “I love football. Practice is fun and you get better every single day, but there’s nothing like going out there and playing with your teammates…When you actually get to go up there and go against another team, that’s the thing that you love.”

Too bad Barkley probably has little to no say in whether or not he does play this Thursday night against the Jets.

“I mean, I’m not the coach, or the GM,” he said. “So, if they tell me to go play, I’m going to go out there and play at a high level and try and get better, and however many reps they want me to take. But if not, then not.”

Pat Shurmur has not said how he will deploy the players in this year’s preseason opener. Last year he kept the starters – including Barkley and Eli Manning -- on the field for the first two series against the Browns in the first week of the preseason. That blueprint may change this summer with both players in their second year in the system.

But so far, no one has been told anything. Not even Barkley.

“You will see as much of me as coach wants me to be out there,” he said.

Notes & quotes. The Giants made a few roster moves over the weekend, signing defensive end Terrence Fede and claiming linebacker Joey Alfieri off waivers. To make room on the 90-man roster they placed linebacker Mark McLaurin (fractured foot) on injured reserve and waived/injured defensive end Alex Jenkins (calf).