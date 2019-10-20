Chase Edmonds used to run all over teams during his college Saturdays, playing for the Fordham Rams. But now he’s playing mostly on Sundays, and on this particular Sunday, he represented the Fordham name rather well.

The second-year running back for the Arizona Cardinals ran all over the Giants in his first return to the area playing for pay, turning in the game of his NFL life to date in a 27-21 win at rain-soaked MetLife Stadium.

He had known David Johnson was going to be limited by an ankle injury. The starter carried only on the second play of the day. But Edmonds stepped forward and contributed his professional highs for rushes (27), rushing yards (126) and rushing touchdowns (three). He also caught two passes for 24 yards.

So that made it an even 150 yards of offense.

“It was extremely special for me to have my family and friends come out here, have a great game and obviously get a great win,” Edmonds said. “… [I had] about 15 family and friends, and my college guys down at Fordham were watching the game, too.”

They watched Edmonds race the ball in twice from the 20 in the first quarter and from the 22 in the third.

“Just awesome,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Played college right down the road, FCS school, and then to come back and do that, what a great story.”

Arizona took the 5-9, 205-pound Pennsylvania native in the fourth round of the 2018 draft after he carried for 5,862 yards in his Fordham run.

Edmonds ran for 208 yards in 16 games as a rookie reserve and for 161 yards on 24 carries in six games, including one start, this season before surpassing that carry total in this one wondrous day.

“Anybody can run for a lot of yards if we’re not holding our gaps and playing good ball,” Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree said. “Give credit to him for making those yards. But as far as us, we’ve got to do better.”

Kingsbury said Edmonds had “that eye of the tiger” during the week.

“Being a small school guy, I already had a chip on my shoulder,” Edmonds said. “Obviously, Saquon [Barkley] was coming back and I knew it was going to be an electric atmosphere. So I just wanted to go out here and show the people and make a name for myself.”