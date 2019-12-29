Giants' grades: No real improvement

OFFENSE

Saquon Barkley had an exciting 68-yard touchdown run and Daniel Jones had a thrilling 20-yard TD pass to Golden Tate. The rest of the game was pretty bad. The Giants’ inability to convert second- third- and fourth-and-shorts ended many drives. That they had to remove Barkley to keep him from going backward after he cleared the 1,000-yard mark on the season will be the final impression of the running game. Jones’ turnover issue was the storyline of his rookie season and he punctuated it with two fumbles on one play and an interception ... all in the fourth quarter.

GRADE: D

DEFENSE

Boston Scott scored three rushing touchdowns. Who? Exactly. The 5-6 running back in his first season stepped in as the main running back when Miles Sanders left with an injury and gouged the Giants for 54 yards on 19 carries. Carson Wentz was 23-for-40 passing for 289 yards and a touchdown and was sacked just once. The Eagles were 3-for-4 in the red zone and did not have a turnover.

GRADE: D

SPECIAL TEAMS

There were a few sparks from Cody Latimer in the kickoff return game (his 32-yarder preceded Barkley’s long TD) and Golden Tate on punts (he had a 17-yarder on two returns). But there were many miscues too. The Giants downed a punt at the 1 then had to re-kick it because of a holding call against Sean Chandler. And at the end of the half the Giants used their timeouts to force a punt with 10 seconds remaining. Rather than fair catch it to preserve time for one last shot at the end zone or maybe even a field goal, Da’Mari Scott let it bounce around until it was downed after the clock ran out. Silly.

GRADE: C

COACHING

Running Saquon Barkley at Fletcher Cox over and over was not a good plan. Zach Ertz might not have been playing but the Giants defense still showed an aversion toward covering Eagles tight ends. Pat Shurmur did a nice job at the end of the first half forcing a punt with time left but someone has to tell Scott to catch the ball and not let it bounce. Say this for the staff: They lost a lot of games but never lost the team. The Giants were fighting until the end.

GRADE: D