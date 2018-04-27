TODAY'S PAPER
55° Good Morning
55° Good Morning
SportsFootballGiants

Saquon Barkley an incomparable talent, per Ernie Accorsi, Dave Gettleman

“I don’t know that in the recent past I’ve seen anyone with that size and power that has his second gear of sprinter’s speed and quickness,” Accorsi said. “A very rare combination.”

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs a

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley runs a drill during the NFL Combine on March 2 in Indianapolis. Photo Credit: AP / Darron Cummings

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Dave Gettleman has been scouting and evaluating NFL players for more than three decades, but he drew a blank when asked a very simple question:

Who does Saquon Barkley remind you of?

“You guys are going to have to call Ernie (Accorsi),” Gettleman said on Thursday, ceding the comp job to one of the few people (unofficially) associated with the organization with more years of personnel experience than he has. “I can’t give you a name. I wish I could. Call Ernesto, that’s what you’ve got to do.”

OK.

But it turns out that Accorsi, Gettleman’s mentor and the former Giants general manager, also had trouble coming up with a comparison.

“He doesn’t really remind me of any specific back,” Accorsi told Newsday on Friday morning. “I don’t know that in the recent past I’ve seen anyone with that size and power that has his second gear of sprinter’s speed and quickness. A very rare combination.”

Gettleman had the same takeaway.

“The thing that makes him different is he has the feet and speed of a little guy, with the power and strength of a big guy,” Gettleman said. “That’s what makes him so darn unique. He’s different.”

And, for two guys who have seen just about every football player in the past 50 years, literally incomparable.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

USC's Sam Darnold takes a selfie with fans Johnson to Darnold: ‘You’re going to love New York’
Penn State's Saquon Barkley, right, poses with commissioner Shurmur excited to use Barkley on offense
USC quarterback Sam Darnold avoids a sack by Maccagnan won’t address Jets’ QB glut
Penn State's Saquon Barkley hurdles Rutgers' Kiy Hester Barkley already very familiar with OBJ
Didi Gregorius delivers an RBI single against the Gregorius’ numbers climb to the top
Eli Manning of the Giants throws a pass How Giants’ selection of Barkley affects Eli