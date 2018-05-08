Evan Engram spent most of last year as the most viable and productive offensive weapon the Giants had. It was sometimes a burden for the rookie tight end. This year, he’s looking forward to sharing that workload.

That’s why he’s excited for the addition of Saquon Barkley, the running back who, like Engram, comes in as the first-round pick.

“Saquon is a great player,” Engram said on Tuesday at the BTIG Charity Day in Manhattan. “He’s an all-around guy. He’s going to come in and help us immediately. Just got to get him in and teach him the offense and get that chemistry going with everybody.”

The popular sentiment around the Giants and the NFL is that Barkley helps every aspect of the team’s game. Engram thinks his position is near the top of that “what can Saquon do for you?” list.

“You look at teams with a solid running game and great running back, it opens the doors for a lot of things in the passing game,” he said. “Especially in the middle of the field. And that’s where the tight ends usually get a lot of their production. So it’s exciting. I’m excited to see him come in and make the transition..”

Engram even half-joked that he has some veteran advice for the rookie.

“I definitely learned a lot last year through the tough times we had,” he said. “I learned how to be a pro and how to continue to get better in the league and how to handle some adversity. There are going to be times when there’s an opportunity for me to kind of be a leader and help some of the rookies just based off what I experienced last year. Those times will come and it will be good for me to kind of help out.”

In the meantime, Engram is just excited about what a fully-stocked, fully-functional offense will look and feel like.

“It has a lot of potential,” he said if the unit. “We have to put the work in. We have to produce and we have to get it done. There’s definitely a lot of talent there, we just have to put it all together.”