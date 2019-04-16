Giants' opponents in 2019

The NFL will release the 2019 schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m. on the NFL Network.

The Giants already have known since the end of the 2018 regular season who they'll be playing and where those games will be played. Wednesday's reveal will just give them the other half of the puzzle: when those games will be played.

Here are the Giants' opponents for the 2019 NFL season:

Giants' home games in 2019

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins

Giants' away games in 2019

Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Redskins, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, Jets