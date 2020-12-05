GIANTS (4-7) AT SEAHAWKS (8-3), LUMEN FIELD, 4:05 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Seahawks -11, O/U 47

TV: Ch. 5 (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Sirius 135; XM 388

INJURY UPDATE

Giants: DOUBTFUL: QB Daniel Jones (hamstring); QUESTIONABLE: LB David Mayo (knee).

Seahawks: DOUBTFUL: CB Tre Flowers (hamstring), RB Travis Homer (wrist/thumb/knee), T Brandon Shell (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: DE Carlos Dunlap (foot), G Kyle Fuller (ankle), RB Carlos Hyde (toe), G Damien Lewis (groin).

FEATURED MATCHUP

The Seahawks are really good at a lot of things, but there is one area where they are the worst in the NFL. They are allowing 328.8 passing yards per game, a historically bad average that is over 37 yards more per game than the next closest team (Atlanta with 291.5). Can the Giants take advantage of that weakness with backup quarterback Colt McCoy likely starting and their best deep threat, Darius Slayton, dealing with a foot injury that limited him to no catches last week against the Bengals? "Obviously Darius right now is working on getting back," Joe Judge said. "(But) we have a lot of guys that we can go ahead and go deep to."

QUOTABLE

"It’s one of those things that sounds really cool just talking about it and not thinking it’s realistically going to happen. But then once it becomes potentially realistic you’re like, ‘Oh. Oh. This could be scary.’"

– WR Golden Tate on being one of the team’s possible emergency quarterbacks.

INTANGIBLES

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf torched the Eagles for 177 receiving yards on Monday night after he received a pregame compliment from their defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz comparing him to former Lion Calvin Johnson and interpreted it as an insult that he said fueled his performance. Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said that won’t happen to him, not because he learned from the Schwartz incident (which he said he was unaware of anyway) but because he hardly ever interacts with opposing players before the games. "I’m not really a talkative person," he said. "Before the game I’m barely talking to our guys."

KEY NUMBER

76: Years since a Giant had a rushing touchdown in six straight games. RB Wayne Gallman has five straight with a chance to make it six on Sunday. The last player to do that was Bill Paschal in 1944, on his way to setting the franchise record at seven straight games.