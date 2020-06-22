TODAY'S PAPER
Giants give season ticket holders option of declining packages for 2020

A general view of MetLife Stadium following a severe weather delay during the first quarter of a preseason game between the Giants and Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 8, 2019. Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants are offering season ticket holders the option of not purchasing their packages for the 2020 season due to the coronavirus. Those who decide to forego the upcoming season will have their PSL at MetLife Stadium intact and have the chance to purchase their tickets in 2021 and beyond.

The option was communicated to ticket holders on Monday morning.

While the NFL seems intent on starting the 2020 season in early September, there has been no decision made regarding if or how many fans will be allowed in the stadium for each game. The option to decline tickets for 2020 allows those who would be at risk or uncomfortable in a potentially crowded stadium to avoid the commitment of a ticket purchase while maintaining future options.

Ticket holders who have not yet made any payments toward 2020 can simply opt to maintain the rights to their seats without purchasing them for 2020. Those who have made payments toward the 2020 season and opt to take the season off will be given a further choice of applying their payments to their 2021 tickets or receiving a refund.

For those who will purchase tickets for 2020, the due date for the pay-in-full plan and the first installments in the four- and six-month plans have been moved from July 1 to Aug. 14.

