Weston Richburg was not at practice on Wednesday, and the Giants already have made personnel preparations for the likelihood he will not be available on Sunday against the Chargers.

Jon Halapio was signed to the active roster off the practice squad, giving the team another interior lineman and an option at center with Richburg in the league’s concussion protocol. Halapio has never played in an NFL regular-season game but saw significant time with the Giants in preseason games. He was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2014 out of Florida.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Halapio could be the backup behind Brett Jones, who stepped in for Richburg in the second half on Sunday in Tampa. But either of them also could play guard if the Giants want to make a change there. In the last game they went with John Jerry and D.J. Fluker at the guard positions. Justin Pugh, who started the season at guard, seems to have been shifted to right tackle to replace Bobby Hart, who was a healthy scratch on Sunday.

The Giants likely will spend the week trying to figure out their offensive line situation. In four games, all losses, they have started three different combinations of players. Only one offensive lineman has played every snap of the season at the same position so far: left tackle Ereck Flowers.

To make room on the 53-man roster, the Giants waived LB Deontae Skinner. He was signed last week and was inactive on Sunday. The Giants also signed OL Anthony Fabiano to the practice squad to take Halapio’s place there. Fabiano played in four games for the Browns last year, including a start at center in their season finale.