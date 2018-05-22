TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
65° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants sign veteran wide receiver Russell Shepard

Russell Shepard (19) warms up before the start

Russell Shepard (19) warms up before the start of a game against the Bills in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. Photo Credit: AP / Mike McCarn

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants added to their wide receiver group — and their special teams unit — with the signing of veteran Russell Shepard, which was announced on Tuesday.

Shepard joins a team with plenty of familiar faces. He played last season for the Panthers under new Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula and was signed to the Panthers by general manager Dave Gettleman (the Panthers released him last week). He was also a college teammate with Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU.

In five NFL seasons, the first four with the Buccaneers, Shepard has played in 72 regular-season games with nine starts. He’s caught 47 passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns. Last year in Carolina, he had 17 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown, but he also averaged 21.7 yards on three kickoff returns. He’s had 39 career special teams tackles.

To make room on the roster the Giants waived cornerback Tim Scott.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

5/21/18: Yankees crush 5 home runs in 10-5 Highlights: Yankees 10, Rangers 5
Must C Crushed: Torres pops 2 HRs off Watch Gleyber Torres' 2 homers off Bartolo Colon
The Yankees' Neil Walker, left, greets Gleyber Torres Yankees club five HRs in win over Rangers
Didi Gregorius of the Yankees follows through on Slumping Didi Gregorius is back in the lineup
Jose Reyes of the Mets looks on during Reyes not losing his roster spot
Jason Vargas of the Mets pitches in the Lennon: Marlins just what doctor ordered for Vargas