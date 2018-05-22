Giants sign veteran wide receiver Russell Shepard

The Giants added to their wide receiver group — and their special teams unit — with the signing of veteran Russell Shepard, which was announced on Tuesday.

Shepard joins a team with plenty of familiar faces. He played last season for the Panthers under new Giants offensive coordinator Mike Shula and was signed to the Panthers by general manager Dave Gettleman (the Panthers released him last week). He was also a college teammate with Odell Beckham Jr. at LSU.

In five NFL seasons, the first four with the Buccaneers, Shepard has played in 72 regular-season games with nine starts. He’s caught 47 passes for 634 yards and four touchdowns. Last year in Carolina, he had 17 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown, but he also averaged 21.7 yards on three kickoff returns. He’s had 39 career special teams tackles.

To make room on the roster the Giants waived cornerback Tim Scott.