TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Afternoon
28° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Giants sign safety Michael Thomas

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa can't make the

Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa can't make the catch as Dolphins free safety Michael Thomas defends at MetLife Stadium on Dec.18, 2016. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

ORLANDO – Former Dolphins safety and special teams whiz Michael Thomas was signed by the Giants on Monday, making him the seventh defensive addition to the roster since the league year began two weeks ago.

As with many of those acquisitions, there is a Giants connection: Thomas’ position coach for his entire tenure in Miami was Lou Anarumo, the Giants’ new defensive backs coach.

Thomas has played in 56 regular-season games with 25 starts. His career totals include 136 tackles (100 solo), one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also has 51 career special-teams tackles. He was a captain for the Dolphins.

Thomas could wind up playing a safety spot alongside Pro Bowler Landon Collins. He’ll likely compete with Andrew Adams and Darian Thompson for that job. It also indicates that the Giants are unlikely to re-sign free agent safety Nat Berhe.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Knicks' Trey Burke (23) is fouled as he Burke hits career-high 42, but Knicks fall in OT
Enes Kanter of the Knicks reacts after a Kanter close to hiring agent to chase endorsements
Yankees first baseman Greg Bird looks on during Bird to undergo ankle surgery, miss 6-8 weeks
This Nov. 13, 2017, file photo shows Miami After Jets rescind offer, Suh agrees on deal with Rams
New York Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan speaks Maccagnan says he’s content with No. 3 overall pick
Hofstra University No. 3 Zeke Upshaw surveys the Ex-Hofstra player dies after collapsing in G League game