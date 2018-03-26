Giants sign safety Michael Thomas

ORLANDO – Former Dolphins safety and special teams whiz Michael Thomas was signed by the Giants on Monday, making him the seventh defensive addition to the roster since the league year began two weeks ago.

As with many of those acquisitions, there is a Giants connection: Thomas’ position coach for his entire tenure in Miami was Lou Anarumo, the Giants’ new defensive backs coach.

Thomas has played in 56 regular-season games with 25 starts. His career totals include 136 tackles (100 solo), one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. He also has 51 career special-teams tackles. He was a captain for the Dolphins.

Thomas could wind up playing a safety spot alongside Pro Bowler Landon Collins. He’ll likely compete with Andrew Adams and Darian Thompson for that job. It also indicates that the Giants are unlikely to re-sign free agent safety Nat Berhe.