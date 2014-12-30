Giants sign Stony Brook product Michael Bamiro to reserve/future contract

Offensive tackle Michael Bamiro, a product of Stony Brook University and a member of the Giants' practice squad for the last month, was one of 11 players to sign reserve/future contracts with the team on Monday.

The Giants like Bamiro's immense size (6-8, 340) and power. He said he will spend the offseason working on playing both tackle positions. His best fit could be competing for the right tackle job if the Giants decide to move Justin Pugh inside to guard.

Bamiro was on the Eagles' practice squad in 2013 but was cut by that team before the start of the 2014 regular season.

Eight other players on the Giants' practice squad were signed: wide receivers Julian Talley, Juron Criner and Chris Harper; defensive backs Thomas Gordon and Josh Victorian; defensive end Jordan Stanton, fullback Nikita Whitlock and linebacker Unai' Unga.

The Giants also signed cornerback Bennett Jackson, a sixth-round pick last spring who spent the year on practice squad/injured reserve, and punter Robert Malone, who played 31 games in the NFL with the Bucs, Lions and Jets from 2010-13.