Giants re-sign Bennie Fowler, Zak DeOssie and Tony Lippett

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants on Tuesday finalized deals to bring wide receiver Bennie Fowler, long snapper Zak DeOssie and defensive back Tony Lippett back to the team for 2019.

Fowler and Lippett both joined the Giants last season while DeOssie is the second-longest tenured Giant on the roster behind Eli Manning. He was drafted in 2007 and has been a special teams captain each of the past seven seasons.

Fowler gives the Giants another veteran presence at wide receiver. Last year he caught 16 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown.

