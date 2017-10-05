Sometimes special teams coordinator Tom Quinn focuses on the mechanical aspects of his kickers. Sometimes it’s the psychological. So in a week when both his punter and his kicker had costly flubs in the fourth quarter of the loss to the Bucs, which hat does he wear?

“You always have to be a little bit of both,” he said.

Punter Brad Wing’s 15-yard punt set up a late touchdown for the Bucs and was the second bad punt in two weeks in the fourth quarter. Wing, though, has a long resume of success, including a stellar 2016 season to fall back on to regain his confidence. “He’s mentally tough, he’s got thick skin, and so now he’s got to step up and perform,” Quinn said of Wing.

Aldrick Rosas, though, is in a far different place in his NFL career. It’s his first season and his missed field-goal attempt in Tampa was the first failure of his career.

“Kickers are going to miss them, they have to be able to bounce back,” Quinn said. “That’s really the difference between guys in the NFL and the guys that aren’t in the NFL. You can’t let one kick pull you down, you’ve got to step back up and stay true to your form and nail the next one.”