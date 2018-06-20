Giants general manager Dave Gettleman announced numerous moves in the front office, college scouting and football operations departments on Wednesday afternoon.

Assistant general manager Kevin Abrams will add the title of vice president of football operations.

Mark Koncz, who was a consultant prior to the NFL Draft, has been hired as director of player personnel. Koncz was the director of pro scouting for the Panthers from 2000-17 and worked under Gettleman during his tenure as general manager from 2013-16.

Chris Pettit has been named director of college scouting after spending the previous 13 years as an area scout.

“We talk all the time about the importance of working together and communicating effectively and efficiently,” Gettleman said. “These appointments and promotions are well-deserved, and we feel like we are well-positioned to move forward with the group of people we have in player personnel and football operations. All are collaborators and communicators and understand the significance of self-improvement to make the organization the best it can be.”

The Giants also announced the hiring of a new equipment manager, John Miles. The Giants fired three longtime and high-ranking employees in their equipment room last month after settling a civil case with three sports memorabilia collectors who accused the team of providing inauthentic game-worn equipment, a source confirmed to Newsday.

The Giants also announced that each area scout will be responsible for a specific area of the country.

Among the other moves in the scouting and football operations department, former Giants linebacker Jessie Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, will be a special assistant to Gettleman.