STEELERS AT GIANTS

MetLife Stadium, 7:10 p.m. Monday

VITALS

Line: Steelers by 6; O/U: 45

TV: Ch. 11, ESPN (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit)

Radio: WFAN 660, 101.9 (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross); Westwood One (Ian Eagle, RossTucker) Sirius 83; XM 225.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

INJURY IMPACT

GIANTS: WR Golden Tate (hamstring), TE Levine Toilolo (hamstring), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring) questionable. STEELERS: G Dave DeCastro (knee) out.

FEATURED MATCHUP

All those offseason and preseason drills Daniel Jones did to make him better at securing the football will be put to the test right away. Jones led the NFL with 18 fumbles, 11 of them lost, in 2019, and he’ll be playing against Steelers LB T.J. Watt, who has forced a league-high 15 fumbles over the past three seasons. "You can see he certainly is attacking the ball when he gets back there," Jones said of Watt. "He’s working hard to get that ball out." So what can Jones do about it? "A lot of the fundamental things as a quarterback, like keeping two hands on the ball, making quick decisions and getting the ball out," he said. "Those are things that we’re certainly focused on."

QUOTABLE

"If we think the Pittsburgh Steelers are coming in here to hug us, we’re all sadly mistaken."

– Joe Judge explaining why he infused training camp with a dimension of physicality that had been absent from recent years.

INTANGIBLES

Since their start in 1925, the Giants have a record of 9-8-1 in games when a head coach or interim head coach makes his debut. Both head coaches who have led the Giants to Super Bowl wins, Bill Parcells and Tom Coughlin, began their tenures with the team with a loss.

NUMBER, PLEASE

1: Current Giants players on the team the last time they faced the Steelers. Sterling Shepard was a rookie receiver with four catches and a TD in 24-14 loss on Dec. 4, 2016.