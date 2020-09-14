All the lap-running and mud-jumping and detail-harping that took place over the last month or so of Giants training camp sure was fun to watch and talk about. It was a refreshing and much-needed change of pace for a franchise that has been spinning its wheels and sinking deeper into dismay for the better part of the last decade.

Joe Judge had come to town and things were changing.

And maybe they are. Maybe there is a new attitude and a bright future for the team.

But in terms of results, those have yet to turn.

The newest new era of Giants football began Monday night with a tip of the cap of sorts to the recent past. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, Saquon Barkley could barely reach the line of scrimmage on most of his runs, the defense folded on a crucial drive to end the first half, and the result was a sloppy 26-16 loss to the Steelers in an otherwise empty MetLife Stadium.

The most frustrating part of the loss to a clearly superior opponent who some predict will play deep into January was that the Giants had chances. They started early when the Steelers muffed a punt that Devante Downs recovered at the 3, but the Giants had to settle for a field goal. It continued in the third quarter when Jones threw his second pick to kill an otherwise impressive drive. Then, in the fourth quarter, when the Steelers gave the Giants one last opportunity with a kickoff that sailed out of bounds, the Giants went three-and-out from the 40. Barkley, who had been focusing on his all-around game this offseason, whiffed on a blitz pickup that allowed a third-down sack that finished that drive.

By the time Ben Roethlisberger hit JuJu Smith-Schuster for an 8-yard touchdown with 5:28 left in the fourth quarter to go ahead 26-10, it was hard to tell whether the stadium was empty because of a pandemic or for the reason it normally is at that stage of home games: disheartening football. The most glaring difference was the lack of Terrible Towels imported for the occasion.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Jones finished the game completing 26 of 41 passes for 278 yards, including a late 7-yard touchdown pass to Darius Slayton with 1:52 left (his ensuing two-point conversion pass was incomplete). Barkley was held to just 6 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Barkley was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 11 of his 15 carries, according to ESPN Stats. He was just the sixth player since the NFL merger in 1970 to rush for fewer than 10 yards on 15 or more carries. "I have to be better," Barkley said. "I have to be better for the team. We have to find a way to get the running game going."

The Giants had a third-quarter drive that seemed indicative of their newfound 2020 exuberance and efficiency. It ended with 2019-style disappointment.

After starting at their own 9 and going backward 5 yards on the first play, the Giants converted a third-and-14, a third-and-1, a fourth-and-1, a third-and-6 and a third-and-3 to push all the way to the Steelers’ 4. Even Barkley, who had been a rushing non-factor most of the game, had a modest 7-yard carry that seemed like a momentum-shifter. The offense was in a groove.

But on second-and-3, while rolling to his left, Jones tried to fling a pass into the back of the end zone for Darius Slayton. He was hit during the throw by Bud Dupree, the linebacker who had been wrecking the Giants’ plans all night, and the ball fluttered only to the goal line where Cameron Heyward pulled it in for an interception.

Eighty-seven yards, 19 snaps, 8:50 of clock used … and nothing to show for it.

Down at the goal line, that’s something we can’t have," Judge said of Jones’ interception. "A 19-play drive, especially down in the lower red (zone), that’s not acceptable."

The Steelers turned the turnover into a 36-yard field goal to extend their lead to 19-10 with 14:19 left in the fourth.

Ben Roethlisberger (21-for32, 3 TDs) engineered a textbook two-minute drill, driving the Steelers 78 yards in 1:25 to take a 16-10 lead at halftime. The scoring play was a 13-yard pass to James Washington with seven seconds left in the half. It was the second touchdown pass Roethlisberger threw in the half against a Giants defensive back who was a newcomer to the Giants secondary. This one was with Adrian Colbert, claimed off waivers just last weekend, trying to handle Washington.

Earlier in the second quarter, Roethlisberger hit Smith-Schuster for a 10-yard touchdown on third-and-7. The Giants sent an all-out blitz against the veteran quarterback, who calmly floated a pass into the teeth of the wave of blue jerseys. Smith-Schuster was able to run away from Isaac Yiadom to make the catch. The Giants traded for Yiadom two weeks ago, but because of COVID-19 protocols he had not been able to practice with the team until this past week.

Utilizing a secondary that had little time to meld together was a concern for the Giants heading into the opener.

"In this business there are guys always in and out the door," safety Jabrill Peppers said last week. "It’s kind of easy to jell together because we all know we’re all here for one common goal and that’s to win. Football is football, things don’t change. Just the terminologies and things like that do. It’s not challenging, but it does take a little while to build that cohesion."

The Steelers missed the extra point on that first touchdown, which allowed the Giants to hold onto their lead, 10-9. After the teams traded field goals in the first quarter, the Giants took that advantage when Jones hit Slayton for a 41-yard touchdown early in the second quarter. With the Steelers selling out hard to stop the run – Barkley was held to minus-3 yards on nine carries in the first half – the play-action pass worked to perfection on the touchdown.