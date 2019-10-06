The Giants were down by a field goal to the Vikings after the first drive Sunday, but they had a chance to strike back in a hurry.

Four plays later, Sterling Shepard flashed open deep for Daniel Jones, but the rookie quarterback put too much on the ball. Shepard had to dive and he just couldn’t pluck it out of the air before he hit the MetLife Stadium turf.

“It was a near miss,” Shepard said.

There were two other passes that could’ve been Shepard touchdowns but didn’t turn out that way. Minnesota won comfortably, 28-10, but the near-miss big plays could’ve made it a lot less comfortable for the Vikings.

“It’s a game of inches,” Shepard said. “You saw that today.”

So the Giants' record is 2-3 and their No. 1 receiver is left with a few regrets after being targeted 10 times and making five catches for 49 yards. If he had made a few more catches, Shepard said, “It could’ve been big for us.”

Fellow receiver Golden Tate knew the near-completions bothered Shepard even if the first two were really more the quarterback's fault.

“I feel like [Shepard] took those [missed] opportunities pretty hard on himself,” Tate said. “He knows he can make a few of those. He knows how close a few of those were. There’s no doubt he wants to make those bad.”

One of his three near misses was actually a spectacular catch.

It came on the first drive of the third quarter. The Giants were in an 18-7 hole. On third-and-goal from the 10, Jones sent a ball Shepard’s way near the back of the end zone. He propelled his body backward into the air and grabbed hold, but he couldn’t get both feet down. The Giants ended up with a field goal.

Jones lamented that pass and the overthrow in the first quarter, saying, “I’ve got to be better in those situations and we’ve got to take advantage of those. You can’t afford to miss those against a team like that.”

Shepard was pulled later in the quarter to be checked for a concussion. But he was cleared to return soon after.

“I didn’t really have a reaction,” Shepard said. “Just whatever they say for me to do and then go back out there.”

He was out there in the fourth when the Giants were down 25-10. It was fourth-and-12 from the Minnesota 27. Jones fired a pass to Shepard in the end zone, but it was incomplete. Cornerback Mike Hughes defended on the play. The Giants challenged for interference, but the no-call was upheld.

“It’s not an easy play,” Shepard said of that one and the first quarter dive. “But you know what? I feel like I can make tough catches. I put that on myself.”