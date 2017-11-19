Giants’ Sterling Shepard listed as inactive

A week ago Sterling Shepard had the best game of his young career and seemed poised to emerge as the key to the Giants’ offense for the rest of the season.

On Sunday, he was inactive.

So it goes for the 2017 Giants.

Shepard was added to the team’s injury report with an illness on Saturday and listed as questionable due to a migraine. On Sunday morning, he officially was ruled out for the game against the Chiefs. Shepard had already missed two games with an ankle injury this season, but in his last two games, he’s totaled 16 catches for 212 yards. Last week against the 49ers, he had 11 catches for 142 yards.

Eli Apple also is inactive after missing practices this week for personal reasons. His mother, Annie Apple, underwent brain surgery this week.

Those two game decisions leave the Giants without either of their top two draft picks from 2016. Justin Pugh, Kelvin Sheppard, BJ Goodson and John Greco are also inactive, as is Davis Webb.

The Giants say Ross Cockrell will start in place of Apple and Calvin Munson will start in place of Goodson. Expect Travis Rudolph to get Shepard’s reps in the slot (although the windy conditions at MetLife Stadium should have the Giants running more than throwing). And rookie Chad Wheeler will get his first NFL start – his first significant NFL playing time, really – at right tackle going against Justin Houston of the Chiefs.