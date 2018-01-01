Steve Spagnuolo recalled the first time he was named head coach.

“I remember going up to my office and then sitting down at my desk and saying, ‘OK, what do I do now?’ ” Spagnuolo said of the day he was introduced as coach of the Rams in January 2009.

He was thrust into that job this season when the Giants fired Ben McAdoo and named Spagnuolo his interim replacement, and despite the timing of that promotion, Spagnuolo said it was easier.

“I certainly felt so much more prepared even though it was right in the middle of [the season],” Spagnuolo said on Monday. “It was more comfortable that way. I wish we had better results in the win-loss column obviously. But, I was proud of the way the guys functioned, operated.”

Proud, too, of getting a win on Sunday.

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m still enjoying the win,” he said. “Doesn’t erase 3-13, but it really feels good to win.”

It probably won’t make much of a difference in the big picture. Sunday’s victory was not exactly the opening statement in Spagnuolo’s as-yet-unscheduled interview for the full-time gig with the Giants. But for Spagnuolo, it was validation of his tenure in the role.

“I would have felt very empty if we had gone through this month of four games and not having been able to come away with a win because it is a result-oriented profession,” he said. “It was good to at least get that win one time.”