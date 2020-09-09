5 Giants storylines for 2020

WILL JOE JUDGE SUCCEED?

At this point he has the luxury of being undefeated in his entire career as a head coach at any level. We’ll see how long that lasts once he gets to an actual game. His tactics and tone in the preseason have drawn both admiration and raised eyebrows, and now we get to watch whether that somewhat familiar style will pay off in wins.

WHAT WILL SAQUON DO?

The running back enters his third season with a healthy ankle (something he lacked most of 2019) and a new offense that certainly will feed the ball to him in the run and pass games. Barkley’s talents are undisputed but his production diminished a bit last year and dropped him a few rungs in the unofficial running back rankings. A big season could vault him back to the top of that list… and just in time for a long-term extension.

WHO’LL PLAY CORNERBACK?

The Giants signed James Bradberry to man one of the sides of the field. The other side is a toss-up. Two projected starters – DeAndre Baker and Sam Beal – aren’t on the active roster, leaving a pool of young, mostly unproven players vying for the starting job. It will be almost impossible for the defense to function if the Giants cannot find a functioning option there.

CAN DANIEL JONES HANG ONTO THE BALL?

Quarterback Daniel Jones fumbled 18 times as a rookie, losing 11 of them… and that was in 13 games. Most of his offseason work this summer was devoted to fixing that issue with technique and strength training, but if he can’t get a grip on the glaring weakness it won’t really matter how much he excels in other areas.

IS THE OFFENSIVE LINE BETTER?

The Giants invested plenty into revamping the unit, most notably with the addition of No. 4 overall draft pick Andrew Thomas who will start at left tackle. On paper it seems like an improvement over the groups that have struggled for the Giants in recent years, but they’ve had little time to jell, no preseason games to work through and have yet to face another NFL defense heading into Monday’s opener.