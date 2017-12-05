Giants president John Mara has acknowledged that he was cognizant in firing Ben McAdoo with four games remaining this season that three of them are divisional home games.

That could have made for an ugly vibe, with those Giants fans in attendance in an ornery mood already, and with fans of the Cowboys, Eagles and Redskins potentially outnumbering them.

Now that Eli Manning could well start at quarterback under interim coach Steve Spagnuolo against Dallas on Sunday, the vitriol figures to be dampened. But there still will be many opposing fans at MetLife Stadium.

According to TicketIQ.com, which monitors a number of secondary market sites, 58 percent of its traffic for the Cowboys game over the past two weeks has come from Texas and only 35 percent from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.

And with so many Cowboys fans living in the New York area, many of those 35 percent presumably would not be rooting for the Giants any more than Texans will.

The dynamics are more complicated for the Dec. 17 Eagles-Giants game because of the teams’ proximity. TicketIQ said 68.5 percent of traffic for that game has come from New York and New Jersey and only 13 percent from Pennsylvania, but that includes presumed Eagles fans from south Jersey.

The average asking price for the three home games is roughly in line with the $243 season average. As of Tuesday morning it was $313 for the Cowboys, $248 for the Eagles and $206 for the Redskins on New Year’s Eve.

By contrast, only one Jets game this season has averaged an asking price of more than $200 - the Patriots game on Oct. 15, at $283.

Tickets for the Jets’ home finale against the Chargers on Christmas Eve start at $12.