Tommy Dennis has tried to keep up as a tryout at Giants rookie minicamp this weekend, so it’s been nice to be able to grab on to some familiarity. Blocking for his high school teammate while they wear NFL uniforms has been fun.

“It’s good to be back out here with him,” Dennis, an offensive tackle from Penn, said of Jordan Gowins, another tryout at running back. The two played together at St. Anthony’s.

There’s a web of Long Island links at this camp. Five of the players competed in high school on the Island, two of them played there collegiately. The Giants signed center James O’Hagan (Seaford) and linebacker Jake Carlock (LIU Post/Babylon) after the draft. Meanwhile Dennis (East Setauket), Gowins (Bellport) and Jah’sheem Martin (Freeport) are tryouts.

The connections are many. Besides Dennis blocking for Gowins as Friars, Carlock and Gowins were brief teammates at Stony Brook. And Carlock and O’Hagan have already discussed how close they came to facing each other in a 2013 Long Island Championship game (Seaford lost to Roosevelt in the county final, then Babylon beat Roosevelt).

None of them are guaranteed to stick around with the Giants. Even the two who signed as free agents have fairly disposable contracts. The tryouts face an even steeper climb to make the team moving forward. For these few days, though, they have been able to share some things they all have in common: A similar background and a similar dream for the future.

“It’s just cool to see some of the Long Island guys trying to make the transition,” Dennis said.

Shurmur: Eli mum on Jones pick

Eli Manning has not spoken publicly since the Giants drafted Daniel Jones, but he was with the team all last week. Pat Shurmur said if the veteran quarterback had any concerns about being replaced by the sixth overall selection – this year or in the future – Manning did not let on.

“He’s had no response,” Shurmur said. “I’ll say this again: I’ve never been around a person who can stay in the moment better than Eli. That’s something that is really, really unique about him. He’s staying in the moment, he’s training to play and have a terrific season. He looks really good out here throwing and moving and doing all of the things necessary.”

'Big George' stands out

Most people struggle to pronounce George Asafo-Adjei’s last name. Luckily they don’t have to. They usually just call him “Big George.” It’s a nickname that fits.

The 6-4, 306-pound seventh-round draft pick from Kentucky stands out as one of the larger bodies at this rookie minicamp. He’s been playing right tackle.

“He’s a big, powerful man,” Shurmur said. “He’s got really good length and you can tell he’s a very physical style of player. That’s important at that position.”