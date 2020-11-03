The Giants had plenty of scavengers poking around their roster looking for usable parts as the NFL’s trade deadline approached on Tuesday afternoon, but ultimately they decided not to make any moves.

"We felt good about where we are," coach Joe Judge said. "Obviously, there are a lot of phone calls that happen on days like this. We had a lot of calls coming in today for obviously a lot of players. But listen, there are some foundational pieces that we’re definitely looking to build with in this program. We’re happy with the way our players are working right now. We’re happy with the progress they’re making. We want to keep building with the guys we have."

The players other teams were most interested in were likely Evan Engram (who, despite some struggles, the Giants were not interested in dealing) as well as two veterans: wide receiver Golden Tate and guard Kevin Zeitler. Their contracts and the uncertainty of the salary cap for next season made it more difficult to move them.

Besides liking his one-win roster, Judge also said that he had little interest in helping opponents who may be standing in the Giants’ way when they are possibly ready to seriously compete in the coming years.

"There are a lot of calls that come in," he said. "Obviously, guys are looking to fill positions they have of need. But for us, we’re not looking to go ahead and make anyone else’s roster for them."

ON GUARDS

Judge was pleased with rookie guard Shane Lemieux in his first start on Monday. "You line up for your first snap in the NFL and you’re seeing Ndamukong Suh across from you right there, that’s a ‘Welcome to the NFL buddy' moment," Judge said. "But this guy didn’t blink. He didn’t shy away from anything. He really answered the bell for us." Judge said he wants to continue getting Lemieux into games even after starter Will Hernandez returns from his positive COVID-19 test (which may not be until Week 10 on Nov. 15). "I plan on playing all three of those guards," he said, including Zeitler in the rotation … The Giants signed veteran guard Kenny Wiggins on Tuesday to fill the roster spot while Hernandez is on reserve/COVID-19.