TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants gets trade CBs, get Josh Jackson from Green Bay for Isaac Yiadom

The Packers' Josh Jackson warms up before an

The Packers' Josh Jackson warms up before an NFL preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

The Giants and the Packers traded cornerbacks Tuesday, with the Giants sending Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in return for Josh Jackson, a 2018 second-round pick who has struggled to establish a place for himself with his old team. The Giants confirmed the trade Tuesday afternoon.

Yiadom, who was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2018 draft and was acquired by the Giants for a seventh-round pick last year, started 10 games with the Giants in 2020 and played in 16. He recorded 46 tackles and half a sack. Jackson, 25, started in just five games the past two seasons, despite a promising rookie campaign.

COVID concerns

Owner John Mara said the team is closely monitoring the Delta variant but still believes they can move forward with full fan attendance for now. "We’ve been in constant communication with the governor’s office about it," he said. "Now, whether we’ll have to add some precautions like masks in indoor areas of the stadium, we’re not there yet, but that’s subject to further discussion. If you asked me that, as I said before in another week or two, I could have a different answer for it."

Mara added that, for now, fans in attendance will not need to show proof of vaccination but did not rule out the possibility of that changing. He also said the Giants are well over 90% vaccinated, as is all non-player personnel working within the Quest Diagnostic Training Center building.

"I prefer that everybody be vaccinated," he said. "I would’ve preferred that it would have been mandatory for players to get vaccinated, but the Players Association did not share that view, so we are where we are, which is not a bad spot to be in. We’re over 90 percent. Obviously, I’d like it to be 100 percent because I think it’s the right thing to do.

More roster moves

The Giants made three more transactions to reach the NFL’s 85-player roster limit. They terminated the contracts of running back Alfred Morris and safety Chris Milton, and placed cornerback Jarren Williams on injured reserve with a quad injury. Per league rules, they’ll need to cut their roster to 80 players by the next deadline, on Aug. 24.

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

New York Sports

Luke Voit ropes a two-run single to center
Luke Voit's go-ahead single vs. Red Sox
Giants GM Dave Gettleman speaks to the media
Jones needs to produce . . . for Gettleman's sake
Greg Van Roten #62 and Cameron Clark #72
Jets' Van Roten relishes packing for Green Bay
Evan Fournier of the Knicks during a press
Knicks consider Fournier a key acquisition in building process
Anthony Rizzo of the New York Yankees walks
Yankees notes: Rizzo returns to the field, Severino won't throw
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson during warmups
Wilson plans to go to school in Rodgers' Green Bay classroom
Didn’t find what you were looking for?