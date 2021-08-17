The Giants and the Packers traded cornerbacks Tuesday, with the Giants sending Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in return for Josh Jackson, a 2018 second-round pick who has struggled to establish a place for himself with his old team. The Giants confirmed the trade Tuesday afternoon.

Yiadom, who was selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2018 draft and was acquired by the Giants for a seventh-round pick last year, started 10 games with the Giants in 2020 and played in 16. He recorded 46 tackles and half a sack. Jackson, 25, started in just five games the past two seasons, despite a promising rookie campaign.

COVID concerns

Owner John Mara said the team is closely monitoring the Delta variant but still believes they can move forward with full fan attendance for now. "We’ve been in constant communication with the governor’s office about it," he said. "Now, whether we’ll have to add some precautions like masks in indoor areas of the stadium, we’re not there yet, but that’s subject to further discussion. If you asked me that, as I said before in another week or two, I could have a different answer for it."

Mara added that, for now, fans in attendance will not need to show proof of vaccination but did not rule out the possibility of that changing. He also said the Giants are well over 90% vaccinated, as is all non-player personnel working within the Quest Diagnostic Training Center building.

"I prefer that everybody be vaccinated," he said. "I would’ve preferred that it would have been mandatory for players to get vaccinated, but the Players Association did not share that view, so we are where we are, which is not a bad spot to be in. We’re over 90 percent. Obviously, I’d like it to be 100 percent because I think it’s the right thing to do.

More roster moves

The Giants made three more transactions to reach the NFL’s 85-player roster limit. They terminated the contracts of running back Alfred Morris and safety Chris Milton, and placed cornerback Jarren Williams on injured reserve with a quad injury. Per league rules, they’ll need to cut their roster to 80 players by the next deadline, on Aug. 24.