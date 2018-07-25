TODAY'S PAPER
Giants training camp 2018

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Scenes from Giants training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) talks to the media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (5) watches
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (5) watches as New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) takes a snap during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur laughs
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur laughs during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) jogs
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) jogs off the field after practice during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) lines up for a drill during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) blocks
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) blocks New York Giants linebacker Avery Moss (91) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (5) walks
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants quarterback Davis Webb (5) walks with New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants defensive back Sam Beal (41)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants defensive back Sam Beal (41) participates in drills during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs a route during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) on
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants linebacker Lorenzo Carter (59) on the field during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) catches a pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) catches a pass during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) stands with New York Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta (17) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs past a block by New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) walks
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants guard Will Hernandez (71) walks off the field after practice during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) talks
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning (10) talks to the media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs with the ball during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88)
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) talks to the media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) talks
Photo Credit: Brad Penner

New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) talks to the media during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, NJ, on Wednesday, July 25, 2018.

