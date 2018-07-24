1. Does Eli Manning still have it?

One of the first decisions made by the new regime of GM Dave Gettleman and head coach Pat Shurmur was to stick with Manning as the quarterback. They’ve given the 37-year-old just about every tool he could possibly want for the upcoming season, and now it’s a matter of seeing if their faith in Manning will be rewarded.

2. When will Odell Beckham Jr. get a new deal?

The star wide receiver is expected to show up for the start of training camp on Wednesday, which is good, but the lack of a long-term contract will linger as a distraction until it’s signed. The sooner the better, before Beckham potentially balks at participating in drills, preseason games, or even regular season games without the financial security that is within his grasp.

3. Just how good will Saquon Barkley be?

The second overall selection in April’s draft has scored a contract with the second-most guaranteed money ever for a running back before scoring a touchdown. Expectations are nearly insurmountable for the kid. This summer provides the first glimpse of the kind of player the Giants are getting for their hefty investment.