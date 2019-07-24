Giants training camp 2019

TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from Giants training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Daniel Jones #8, New York Giants rookie quarterback,
Photo Credit: James Escher

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass during the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Daniel Jones #8, New York Giants rookie quarterback,
Photo Credit: James Escher

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, left, practices during the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Daniel Jones #8, New York Giants rookie quarterback,
Photo Credit: James Escher

Giants rookie quarterback Daniel Jones takes a snap during the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Reggie White, Jr. #13, wide receiver, makes a
Photo Credit: James Escher

Giants wide receiver Reggie White Jr. makes a catch during the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Jake Carlock, a graduate of Babylon High School,
Photo Credit: James Escher

Jake Carlock, a graduate of Babylon High School, left, lines up against Teddy Adewusi during the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Alonzo Russell #84, wide receiver, makes a catch
Photo Credit: James Escher

Giants wide receiver Alonzo Russell makes a catch during the first day of training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Pat Shurmur, New York Giants head coach, speaks
Photo Credit: James Escher

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur speaks with the media after checking into training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Eli Manning #10, New York Giants quarterback, speaks
Photo Credit: James Escher

Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks with the media after checking into training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Alec Ogletree of the New York Giants speaks
Photo Credit: James Escher

Alec Ogletree of the Giants speaks with the media after checking into training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Sterling Shepard of the New York Giants speaks
Photo Credit: James Escher

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard speaks with the media after checking into training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Nate Solder of the New York Giants speaks
Photo Credit: James Escher

Nate Solder of the Giants speaks with the media after checking into training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

Michael Thomas of the New York Giants speaks
Photo Credit: James Escher

Michael Thomas of the Giants speaks with the media after checking into training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on Wednesday.

