Three questions facing the Giants in training camp

Three (non-quarterback) questions for the Giants to answer in training camp:

How quickly can the offensive line come together?

The Giants overhauled the right side of the line with the additions of Kevin Zeitler and Mike Remmers, but the two never played a snap next to each other in the spring. They’ll have to build a quick bond in the next few weeks to be effective. Left tackle Nate Solder missed almost the entire spring following ankle surgery, so his return will have to be watched closely. The battle for starting center between Jon Halapio and Spencer Pulley could take all camp to iron out. The unit has been greatly improved on paper, but their cohesiveness will be the key to success.

Where will the pass rush come from?

The Giants don’t have a proven commodity when it comes to the most important role on the defense. What they have is hope that players either will emerge as bona-fide sack threats or re-establish themselves as such. They signed Markus Golden this offseason, and while he had 12 1/2 sacks for the Cardinals in 2016, he’s had 2 1/2 (and a torn ACL) in the two seasons since. Second-year player Lorenzo Carter showed promise last year and rookie Oshane Ximines could provide some spark. The Giants finished 31st in sacks in 2018 and haven’t had a double-digit season in the stat since Jason Pierre-Paul had 12 1/2 in 2014.

Can the relatively young secondary hold up?

Besides Janoris Jenkins, most of the other cornerbacks on the roster have little or no experience in the NFL. The Giants could have rookie DeAndre Baker and second-year player Sam Beal, who was injured all of last season, as starters on the outside and in the slot while relying on Grant Haley, rookie Julian Love, and maybe even rookie Corey Ballentine for depth. They’ll all need to step up if the back end of the defense is going to play winning football.