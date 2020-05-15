TODAY'S PAPER
Giants set training camp schedule and dates

Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks on during

Giants running back Saquon Barkley looks on during Giants training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on July 27, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
You can pencil in a potential starting date for Giants training camp. Just keep that eraser handy.

The team announced the dates and times of its preseason schedule on Friday, which includes an Aug. 13 opener against the Jets at MetLife Stadium. That means the earliest the Giants veterans can be asked to report to training camp is July 29, with the first on-field practices on July 30. Rookies and some select veterans (such as quarterbacks and those returning from injuries) can be asked to report slightly earlier.

The rest of the preseason schedule includes a game at Tennessee on Aug. 22, a home game against the Packers on Aug. 29, and a home game against the Patriots on Sept. 3. The Giants are expected to look into the feasibility of holding joint practices with the Titans in Tennessee prior to that game and could also bring the Packers to New Jersey for some joint sessions prior to their matchup.

Of course, all of the planning is contingent upon the NFL opening on time. Head coach Joe Judge said this week that the Giants are looking at contingency plans to hold training camp at a remote location away from their facility in case they are unable to gather in East Rutherford, New Jersey, due to pandemic regulations.

The NFL unveiled its regular-season schedule last week and seems intent on beginning its season according to plan. That has been the league’s goal since the coronavirus disrupted much of the sports world two months ago. For the most part, the NFL has maintained business-as-usual by holding free agency and the draft with different logistical considerations but in their entirety. The football season has remained something far down the road that can be planned for now and altered as needed when it arrives. But now, with the start dates circled, the season is coming quickly.

The Giants are scheduled to begin training camp in about 10 and a half weeks.

Maybe.

