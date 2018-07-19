TODAY'S PAPER
Giants training camp schedule 2018: How and when to attend practice

Giants quarterback Eli Manning during OTAs on June 12 at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

By Newsday Staff
Report dates: Rookies Sunday July 22; veterans Wednesday, July 25.

Where: Practices held at Quest Diagnostics Training Center at the MetLife Sports Complex.

When: There are nine sessions open to fans: July 26-30 and Aug. 1 at 2:45 p.m., and Aug. 2, 3 and 7 at 10:30 p.m.

Admission: No charge, but sessions are open on a first-come, first-served basis, with limited seating. Gates open one hour before each session. Sessions are family friendly and alcohol-free, inside and outside the Training Camp area. Fans will be subject to security screening before entering the seating area.

Parking: Parking (Lot K) is free and opens two hours prior to practice.

Amenities: Restroom facilities, concessions, cooling tents and a free kids’ activity area will be available.

Autographs: After practice, players will sign for the first 400 kids (age 12 and under) behind the Kids’ Zone area. Kids should visit the sign-up table with a guardian upon arriving at the practice to get a wristband (first-come, first-served).

Kids’ Zone: Big Blue Kids’ Zone features games, face painting and inflatables.

Preseason schedule

Aug. 9, vs. Browns, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.

Aug. 17, at Lions, Ford Field, 7 p,m.

Aug. 24, at Jets, MetLife Stadium, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30, vs. Patriots, MetLife Stadium, 7 p.m.

