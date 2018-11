The Buccaneers scored two quick fourth-quarter touchdowns to cut the Giants’ lead to 31-28 with 5:11 left, but Evan Engram had a huge 54-yard catch and run that set up a Saquon Barkley touchdown. That score put the Giants back up by 10 with 3:52 remaining. It was the second time in two games a long catch by Engram helped set up a key fourth-quarter touchdown.

