Prior to taking the field for rookie minicamp on Friday, the Giants took care of business on Thursday. That meant signing 13 undrafted free agents, inking three of the 10 draft picks, and waiving one player from last year’s team.

The class of undrafted free agents includes two from Long Island: C James O’Hagan (Buffalo/Seaford) and DB Jake Carlock (LIU Post/Babylon). While most of the free agents had been well-publicized before becoming official, the Giants do have one surprise in Syracuse QB Eric Dungey. The other free agents are: OT Paul Adams (Missouri), TE C.J. Conrad (Kentucky), DE Jeremiah Harris (Eastern Michigan), DE Nate Harvey (East Carolina), RB Jon Hilliman (Rutgers), DB Mark McLaurin (Mississippi State), LB Josiah Tauaefa (UTSA), DB Jacob Thieneman (Purdue), WR Alex Wesley (Northern Colorado) and WR Reggie White Jr. (Monmouth).

The draft picks who signed their rookie contracts are fourth-rounder Julian Love, a defensive back from Notre Dame, and the two seventh-rounders: Kentucky OT George Asafo-Adjei from Kentucky and Syracuse DT Chris Slayton.

The Giants waived WR Jawill Davis, who was one of their undrafted free agents a year ago.

That leaves them with 88 players on the 90-man roster, meaning there will be at least two spots up for grabs among the tryouts at the minicamp. Jordan Gowins, a running back from Stony Brook University and St. Anthony’s High School, is one of the tryouts.